Pinnacle West's de-regulation risk rising, says Morgan Stanley analyst

Pinnacle West (PNW -1.4% ) is lower even after winning an upgrade to Buy from Hold with a $102 price target at Argus, which says the stock has underperformed over the past month despite the company's "solid fundamentals, improved earnings visibility and expanding rate base."

Argus analyst Gary Hovis is positive on PNW's improving financial health, strong cost controls and "favorable" ties with regulators that are expected to benefit its shareholders over the long run.

But Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd reiterates an Underweight rating on PNW, seeing Arizona's exploration of the potential de-regulation of some power plants potentially moving to the forefront given the Arizona Corporation Commission's de-regulation workshops today and tomorrow and next week's Commission meeting.

PNW's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral, and its Quant Rating also is Neutral.