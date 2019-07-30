Radian Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETRadian Group Inc. (RDN)RDNBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $352.77M (+41.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RDN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.