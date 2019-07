Ares Capital sees less deal activity than last year

Q2 volumes remained below last year's levels, Ares Capital (ARCC +2.3% ) CEO Kipp deVeer said during the company's earnings call.

The market "remains competitive" due to inflows of capital, which has led to more aggressive lending, he said.

But Ares has become more selective in deals recently; closed on 2% of deals it considered in Q2, less than its 4% historical average.

Ares Capital rises 2.3% .

An expected rate cut by the Fed isn't a major concern yet, he said. "The question will be if rates do go materially lower, will spreads widen to compensate?" he said.

For Ares' earnings call slides.

