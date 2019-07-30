ACADIA Pharma Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

ACADIA Pharma (NASDAQ:ACAD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.46 (+9.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $72.5M (+27.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ACAD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.