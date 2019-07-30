American Water Works Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETAmerican Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK)AWKBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (+9.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $907.56M (+6.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AWK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.