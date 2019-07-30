IRadimed up 36% on Q2 beat, guidance boost

Thinly traded micro cap iRadimed (IRMD +35.5% ) is up on more than a 4x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 325K shares, following its Q2 report released today.

Revenue up 24% to $9.2M; net income up 50% to $2.1M; EPS up 55% to $0.17.

Cash flow ops: $2.5M (+63%).

2019 guidance: Revenue: $38.5M - 39.5M (unch); EPS: $0.65 - 0.69 from $0.60 - 0.64; non-GAAP EPS: $0.70 - 0.74 from $0.69 - 0.73.

