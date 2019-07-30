Occidental Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (-14.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.39B (+6.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OXY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.