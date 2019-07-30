Southern CO Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETThe Southern Company (SO)SOBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Southern CO (NYSE:SO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (-10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.12B (-9.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.