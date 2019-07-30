Amgen Q2 top line down 3%; earnings down 5%

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Q2 results ($M): Revenues: 5,871 (-3.1%).
Key product sales: Enbrel: 1,363 (+4.7%); Neulasta: 824 (-25.1%); Prolia: 698 (+14.4%); Xgeva: 499 (+10.4%); Aranesp: 436 (-7.6%); Repatha: 152 (+2.7%); Aimovig: 83 (+999%); Blincyto: 78 (+30.0%); biosimilars: 82 (+999%).
Net income: 2,179 (-5.1%); non-GAAP net income: 2,423 (-4.2%); EPS: 3.57 (+2.6%); non-GAAP EPS: 3.97 (+3.7%).
Cash flow ops: $1.4B (-33.3%).
2019 guidance: Revenues: $22.4B - 22.9B from $22.0B - 22.9B; EPS: $12.10 - 12.71 from $11.68 - 12.73; non-GAAP EPS: $13.75 - 14.30 - $13.25 - 14.30.
Shares up a fraction after hours.
Previously: Amgen EPS beats by $0.39, beats on revenue (July 30)
