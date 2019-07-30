Air France orders 60 Airbus jets, replacing older models

Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF) announces a firm order for 60 of Airbus' (OTCPK:EADSY) new A220 jets worth an estimated $5.5B at list prices, in a boost for the program Airbus acquired last year from Bombardier.

Air France says the 150-seater A220 will improve its environmental footprint as it gradually replaces its older A318 and A319 models at the smaller end of its fleet, starting in 2021.

The carrier also says it will drop Airbus' A380 superjumbo from its fleet by 2022, saying the current competitive environment "limits the markets on which the A380 can be operated profitably."