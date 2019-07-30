NextEra plans 700 MW hybrid energy project in Oklahoma

Jul. 30, 2019 3:53 PM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)NEEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor19 Comments
  • NextEra Energy (NEE -1.2%) unveils plans to develop the largest hybrid renewable project in the U.S., a 700 MW facility in Oklahoma that will serve 21 utilities and other customers of Western Farmers Electric Cooperative.
  • NEE says the Skeleton Creek project will include 250 MW of wind, 250 MW of solar and a 200 MW/800 MWh battery storage project.
  • "With the price of wind and solar energy lower than ever, we are now able to pair it with battery storage to make more affordable, renewable energy available to customers for more hours of the day," WFEC says.
  • The project is larger than a similar wind-solar-storage project NEE announced earlier this year with Portland General Electric.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.