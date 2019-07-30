NextEra plans 700 MW hybrid energy project in Oklahoma
- NextEra Energy (NEE -1.2%) unveils plans to develop the largest hybrid renewable project in the U.S., a 700 MW facility in Oklahoma that will serve 21 utilities and other customers of Western Farmers Electric Cooperative.
- NEE says the Skeleton Creek project will include 250 MW of wind, 250 MW of solar and a 200 MW/800 MWh battery storage project.
- "With the price of wind and solar energy lower than ever, we are now able to pair it with battery storage to make more affordable, renewable energy available to customers for more hours of the day," WFEC says.
- The project is larger than a similar wind-solar-storage project NEE announced earlier this year with Portland General Electric.