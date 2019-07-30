Hawaiian Holdings delivers profit beat

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) is on watch after the airline company's Q2 EPS mark lands ahead of even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

Revenue passenger miles were up 3.6% during the quarter to outpace the 2.7% increase in capacity. Passenger revenue per ASM was down 2.8% to $0.1268.

Looking ahead, Hawaiian Holdings expects Q3 unit revenue to be -4.5% to -1.5% on capacity growth of -0.5% to +0.5%.

Shares of HA are flat in AH trading.

Previously: Hawaiian Holdings EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue (July 30)