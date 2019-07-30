Stag Industrial Q2 EBITDAre rises 16% Y/Y

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Q2 core FFO per share of 45 cents, in-line with consensus and unchanged from the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total revenue of $96.6M, trails average analyst estimate of $97.9M and rose from $85.5M in Q2 2018.

Q2 same-store cash NOI growth of 1.0%.

Occupancy rate of 95.0% on total portfolio and 95.8% on operating portfolio at June 30, 2019.

Q1 adjusted EBITDAre of $71.2M rose 16% from $61.2M a year ago.

During the quarter, Stag Industrial acquired 14 buildings for $260.2M with an occupancy rate of 98.8% upon acquisition.

Disposition activity of five buildings for $19.1M.

Conference call on July 31 at 10:00 AM ET.

