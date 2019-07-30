Bayer nixes plans to sell Monsanto crop product in U.S. next year

Jul. 30, 2019 4:15 PM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor20 Comments
  • Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) says it is canceling plans for wide sales next year of a Monsanto chemical that is intended to protect U.S. crops from attacks by certain worms, citing safety concerns.
  • Bayer says it will not offer the NemaStrike product broadly in 2020 for corn, cotton or soybeans after reviewing the experiences farmers and applicators had with it this year.
  • Monsanto had held off on plans to launch NemaStrike across as many as 8M U.S. crop acres in 2018, following reports that it caused rashes; the company had called the product a "blockbuster" and said at the time that it could be used safely when users follow label instructions.
  • The decision is the latest setback for Bayer following its $63B acquisition of Monsanto last year; Bayer is battling thousands of lawsuits claiming Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.
