Mondelez International +4% after organic sales impress

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) reports organic sales rose 4.6% in Q2 to top the consensus estimate of 4.3%. Pricing contributed 3.0 percentage points of the growth and volume/mix added 1.6 percentage points.

Gross profit was down 90 bps Y/Y to 40.6% of sales due to unfavorable year-over-year change in currency and commodity hedging activities.

Operating margin was 16.7% of sales on an adjusted basis.

Looking ahead, Mondelez expects organic sales growth of 3% vs. +2% to +3% prior view and EPS growth of ~5% vs. +2.9% consensus. Free cash flow of ~$2.8B is anticipated for the full year.

MDLZ +3.96% AH to $57.00.

