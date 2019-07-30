Denny's lifts comparable sales guidance

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) reports comparable sales growth of 4.4% in Q2 at company-owned stores and 3.7% at domestic franchised outlets.

Company restaurant operating margin rose 70 bps to 17.4% of sales due due to pricing, menu mix and an enhanced restaurant portfolio related to refranchising/development strategy, partially offset by increases in minimum wages and commodities.

Adjusted EBITDA of $27.2M was churned up during the quarter

Looking ahead, the company expects same-store sales growth at company and domestic franchised restaurants of between 1% and 3% vs. 0% to 2% prior view. 35 to 40 new restaurant openings are anticipated. Restaurant operating margin is expected to fall between 15.0% and 16.5% at company-owned locations. Adjusted EBITDA of $93M to $96M is anticipated.

Shares of DENN are flat in AH trading.

