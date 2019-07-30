Boyd Gaming posts growth across regions
Jul. 30, 2019 4:26 PM ETBoyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)BYDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) edges slightly higher after a mixed Q2 report.
- The casino operator reports Q2 EBITDAR of $232.6M vs. $163.4M a year ago, led by strength in the Las Vegas Locals business as well as the Midwest & South segment from M&A activity.
- CEO update: "We achieved strong growth at our newly acquired properties, significantly improving upon their solid standalone performances last year. And through ongoing marketing and operational initiatives, we are successfully growing visitation and expanding our customer base across the country. In all we are pleased with our progress, and remain confident we are well-positioned to capitalize on future growth opportunities."
- Looking ahead, Botd sees full-year EBITDAR of $885M to $910M.
- BYD +0.22% AH to $28.00.
- Previously: Boyd Gaming EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (July 30)