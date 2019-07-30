Stocks quiet ahead of Apple earnings, FOMC rate announcement

Stocks finished mostly lower after Pres. Trump renewed his attacks on China, alleging the government had not yet bought U.S. agricultural products.

The day's lowest levels came shortly after the open, as investors showed little interest in making commitments to buy or sell in front of Apple's earnings report after today's close and the FOMC's rate decision tomorrow.

Five S&P 500 sectors ended with gains, highlighted by energy (+1.1%), real estate (+0.9%) and materials (+0.6%), while six sectors finished lower, including utilities (-0.8%), information technology (-0.7%) and consumer discretionary (-0.7%).

Energy stocks gained as oil prices made a big move in the afternoon on no confirmed news catalyst, with WTI settling +2.1% to $58.05/bbl.

U.S. Treasury prices edged lower, with the two-year and 10-year yields rising a basis point each to 1.85% and 2.06%, respectively.