IMAX +2% after earnings topper

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) reports gross box office from DMR films was up 6.5% in Q2 to $365M. Network business revenues increased 6.3% to $65M.

Adjusted EBITDA was $41.4M during the quarter and adjusted EBITDA margin was 43.8%.

Looking ahead, IMAX anticipates low double-digit IMAX global box office growth and adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately 41% to 42%. Total theater installations are expected to be around 185 to 190 units.

CEO update: "IMAX is on track to deliver its best year ever at the box office, with the success of Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Lion King, and our record-breaking, first local language animated release in China this past weekend, Ne Zha, leading a strong second half film slate and building on our solid first-half."

IMAX +2.06% AH to $21.76.

Previously: IMAX EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (July 30)