AMD -3.9% on downside revenue view

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) -3.9% reports Q2 revenue that beat analyst estimates with in-line EPS but included downside guidance.

Computing and Graphics reported revenue of $940M (consensus: $961M), down-13% Y/Y due to lower graphics channel sales but up 13% Q/Q on higher GPU sales. Client processor ASPs dropped on the quarter due to the product mix. GPU ASPs dropped slightly on the quarter on lower data center GPU sales.

Enterprise Embedded and Semi Custom revenue was $591M (consensus: $568.4M), down 12% Y/Y and up 34% Q/Q on higher semi-custom and EPYC revenue.

Non-GAAP gross margin matched the 41% consensus.

Q3 outlook estimates: Total revenue of $1.75-1.85B (consensus: $1.94B) with gross margin of 43% (consensus: 41.7%).

The FY19 outlook sees mid-single digit revenue growth Y/Y with gross margin at 42%.

Earnings call starts at 5:30 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.