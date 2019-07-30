Comms firm 8x8 up 4% after Q1 revenue beats

Comms firm 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) is up 4% in early postmarket trading after double-digit revenue growth led to a beat on that metric in its fiscal Q1 earnings.

Total revenue rose 16% to $96.7M; of that, service revenue rose 18% to $92.4M.

Gross margin was 64%, down from 66%. Net loss (non-GAAP) was $14M.

In detailed metrics, bookings are greater than $100K annual recurring revenue, and total ARR is greater than $100K (50% growth). Small-business customers made up 62% of total ARR.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $106M-$107M and a non-GAAP pretax loss of $16.5M.

For the full year, it's raising revenue guidance to $438M from $418M, and expects pretax loss of $53M.

Cash used in operations was $20.5M; liquidity stoo at $326.3M by quarter's end.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

