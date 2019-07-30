Yum China tops comparable sales expectations

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is on watch after blasting past even the highest Q2 profit estimate turned in by analysts.

Comparable sales were up 4% during the quarter vs +3.1% consensus, led by a 5% comp for the KFC business.

Restaurant margin fell to 14.7% of sales vs. 15.1% a year ago and 14.7% consensus. Operating margin was 10.6% vs. 8.8% consensus.

Operating profit was up 6% Y/Y, inclusive of a 50% jump for the Pizza Hut business.

Unit growth (net) was 7%, with KFC units up 8% and Pizza Hut units up 2%.

Shares of YUMC are flat in AH trading.

