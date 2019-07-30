Enterprise Products, Chevron unveil range of long-term deals

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) announce long-term agreements for crude oil transportation, storage and marine terminaling services in support of the expansion of EPD's crude oil system from the Permian Basin to the ECHO terminal in Houston, Tex., as well as development of EPD's Sea Port Oil Terminal in the Gulf of Mexico.

The ECHO terminal has a total capacity of 8.3M barrels and connects to all refiners in Houston, Pasadena, Texas City and BeaumontPort Arthur; it is among three integrated delivery points for Nymex's HCL crude oil futures contract.

The SPOT terminal is designed to load Very Large Crude Carriers at rates of 85K bbl/hour, or up to ~2M bbl/day.