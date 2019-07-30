Apple +2.8% on Q3 beats, upside revenue view

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) +2.8% reports Q3 beats with record Services revenue and upside revenue guidance.

Revenue breakdown: iPhone, $26B (consensus: $26.31B); iPad, $5B (consensus: $5.17B); Mac, $5.8B (consensus: $5.45B); Wearables, Home, and Accessories, $5.5B (consensus: $4.82B); Services, $11.5B (new record revenue; consensus: $11.68B).

Greater China revenue was $9.2B, down from $9.5B in last year's quarter.

Gross margin matched the 37.6% consensus.

Operating expenses were $8.68B compared to the $8.72B estimate. .

Q4 guidance: Revenue, $61-64B (consensus: $60.9B); gross margin, 37.5-38.5% (consensus: 37.8%); operating expenses,$8.7-8.8B (consensus: $8.75B).

