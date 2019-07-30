Equity Residential Q2 beats; raises year guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) rolls out guidance for Q3 FFO per share of 87 cents-91 cents, exceeding the average analyst estimate of 86 cents.

Boosts year guidance for normalized FFO per share to $3.43-$3.49 from $3.34-$3.44; consensus estimate is $3.40.

Expects 2019 same-store NOI growth of 2.7%-3.5% vs. prior range of 1.5%-3.0%; boosts same-store physical occupancy guidance to 96.4% from 96.2%.

Q2 normalized FFO per share of 86 cents beats the average analyst estimate by a penny and rose from 81 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 same-store revenue growth of 3.5% with physical occupancy of 96.6%.

Q2 same-store NOI growth of 3.6%.

During the quarter, EQR acquired three apartment properties totaling 1,065 apartment units for $376.0M; sold two wholly owned properties totaling 561 apartment units for $402.8M.

Conference call on July 31 at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Equity Residential FFO beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (July 30)