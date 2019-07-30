Enphase Energy sizzles after Q2 beat, upside Q3 guidance

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) +17.2% after-hours as Q2 earnings top expectations and revenues rose 77% Y/Y and 34% Q/Q to $134M, saying it continued to see strong demand across the board from customers.

ENPH says demand continues to outstrip available supply but is on track to have a ~2M supply of microinverters in Q4.

Q2 non-GAAP gross margin was 34.1% vs. 33.5% in Q1 and 30.5% in the year-ago quarter.

ENPH also issues upside guidance for Q3, seeing revenues of $170M-$180M, including $6M-$10M for ITC safe harbor, vs. $128.6M analyst consensus estimate, and forecasting Q3 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin in a 33%-36% range.