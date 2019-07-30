Markel posts book value $751.94 at Q2 end

Markel Corp. (NYSE:MKL) Q2 EPS of $36.07 increased from $19.97 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 comprehensive income of $623.3M increased from $164.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net investment gains of $425.7M vs. $112.9M in Q2 2018.

Q2 total operating revenue of $2.44B vs. $1.99B.

Book value per common share increased to $751.94 at June 30, 2019, up 15% from $653.85 at Dec. 31, 2018.

"We continued to see outstanding performance in our investment portfolio, with over $1B of net investment gains in the first half of the year," said co-CEOs Thomas S. Gayner and Richard R. Whitt. "Operating results attributable to our Markel Ventures operations increased substantially, and we also experienced premium growth in our underwriting operations."

Q2 combined ratio 95% vs. 92% in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on July 31 at 9:30 AM ET.

