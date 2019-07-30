Digital Realty steady with in-line Q2 report

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) delivered results in line with expectations in its Q2 earnings report, where it pointed to positive momentum in bookings.
Core funds from operations ticked down slightly to $1.64/share from $1.66/share.
Total bookings in the quarter are expected to generate $62M in annualized GAAP rental revenue, along with a $9M contribution from interconnection.
Revenues were up 6% Y/Y to $801M, and available net income was $32M. EBITDA was $468M (down 3%).
During the quarter, it closed on 22.5 acres of land in Tokyo, Paris and Northern Virginia metros for about $49M.
Debt outstanding at quarter's end was $10.8B; net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 6.1x (5.5x pro forma for settlement of a $1.1B forward equity offering).
It's reiterating its full-year core FFO/share outlook for $6.60-$6.70.
Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.
