U.S. crude supply fell 6M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 6.02M barrels of oil for the week ending July 26, following a 10.96M-barrel draw in the previous week.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 3.13M barrels and distillate inventories show a draw of 890K barrels, while Cushing inventories show a draw of 1.45M barrels.

WTI September crude futures rose after the report to $58.34/bbl after settling at $58.05/bbl.

