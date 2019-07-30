Allstate +2.9% as Q2 beats, boosts 2019 combined ratio outlook

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) jumps 2.9% in after-hours trading after Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.18 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.55 and increased from $2.00 in the year-ago quarter.

Improves outlook for 2019 property-liability underlying combined ratio by 1.5 points to 84.5%-86.5%.

Q2 consolidated revenue of $11.1B rose 10% Y/Y from $10.1B.

Property and casualty insurance premiums written of $9.39B rose 6.3% Y/Y.

Q2 net investment income of $942M rose from $824M a year ago.

Q2 property-liability underlying combined ratio of 95.8% vs. 94.4% in year-ago quarter.

Book value per share of $67.28 at June 30, 2019 vs. $59.16 at June 30, 2018.

Conference call on July 31 at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Allstate EPS beats by $0.63, beats on property and casualty insurance premiums (July 30)