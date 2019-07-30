Genworth Q2 net investment income rises 2.8% from Q1

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Q2 adjusted net income of $204M, or 40 cents per share, compares with $200M, or 40 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Beats the average analyst estimate of 27 cents.

Q2 net investment income of $852M rose from $829M in Q1 and $828M in Q2 2018.

Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, of $21.34 at June 30, 2019 vs. $21.14 at June 30 2018.

Q2 adjusted operating income by segment vs. Q1:

U.S. mortgage insurance adjusted operating income of $147M vs. $124M .

Canada mortgage insurance $41M vs. $41M

Australia mortgage insurance $13M vs. $14M

U.S. life insurance $66M vs. loss of $5M.

Genworth and Oceanwide still remain committed to their merger agreement; merger has received all necessary approvals from U.S. regulators; still in talks with regulators on impact of Genworth Canada disposition; and still needs to get clearance in China for currency conversion and transfer of funds.

Conference call on July 31 at 8:00 AM ET.

