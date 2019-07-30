TC Energy to sell Ontario gas-fired power plants for C$2.87B

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) agrees to sell stakes in three Ontario natural gas-fired power plants to Ontario Power Generation for ~C$2.87B (US$2.18B).

The facilities include the 683 MW Halton Hills power plant, the 900 MW Napanee generating station which is nearing completion, and a 50% interest in the 550 MW Portlands Energy Centre.

Combined with the Coolidge, Northern Courier and U.S. Midstream asset sales, TC says it now expects to realize ~$6.3B billion from portfolio management activities in 2019 that will be used to help fund its near-term capital program.