Groupon -2.9% as traffic challenges weigh on Q2 results

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) has turned lower after hours, -2.9% , after missing on top and bottom lines with its Q2 earnings amid continuing traffic headwinds.

Revenue fell 14% to $532.6M (12% in constant currency), reflecting "fewer customers and lower traffic," the company said.

Gross profit fell 10% to $292.1M.

But trimmed expenses halved losses: attributable net loss was $40.2M vs. a year-ago loss of $95M.

Non-GAAP attributable net income fell to $6.8M from $10.7M. EBITDA was $46.5M, down from $56.2M.

"While we continue to see traffic headwinds, including email and SEO, and are taking actions to buffer them, we remain focused on the four strategic pillars we believe are critical to the new Groupon and winning with consumers and merchants: improving the customer experience, building an open platform, driving international growth and maintaining strong operational rigor," says CEO Rich Williams.

Global units sold were down 12% to 35.3M (down 18% in North America; up 1% internationally).

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.

