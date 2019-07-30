Pennsylvania REIT -4.7% as Q2 misses, year outlook cut

Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) falls 4.7% in after-hours trading after Q2 FFO per share missed consensus and the REIT cut guidance for 2019 FFO per share.

Now sees 2019 FFO per share of $1.16-$1.27 vs. prior range of $1.17-$1.31; consensus estimate is $1.26.

Sees 2019 same-store net operating income, excluding termination revenue, to be -1.0% to +0.5%; had seen +1.0%-+1.9%.

Q2 FFO per share of 24 cents, missing the average analyst estimate of 29 cents, fell from 38 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 same-store NOI, excluding lease termination revenue, fell 3.0%, due to an incremental $1.6M of lost rent as a result of bankruptcies and store closings, which was partly offset by incremental revenue from anchor replacements and box openings of $0.7M.

Conference call on July 31 at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: PREIT FFO misses by $0.05, misses on revenue (July 30)