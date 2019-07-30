Trupanion -6.4% on wider-than-expected Q2 loss

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) sinks 6.4% in after-hours trading after Q2 loss of $1.9M, or 6 cents per share, came in worse than the average analyst estimate for a loss of 1 cent per share.

Compares with a loss of $0.4M, or 1 cent per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total revenue of $92.2M exceeded the average analyst estimate of $91.2M and increased 26% from Q2 2018.

Total enrolled pets was 577,686 at June 30, 2019, up 22% from June 30, 2018.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $1.3M declined from $2.0M in the year-ago quarter.

