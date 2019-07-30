Apple net cash totals $102B; keeping Mac Pro in U.S.

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) +4.3% June quarter earnings call provides more sales details for Wearables, Services, and Greater China and breaks out the net cash total.

Revenue color: CEO Tim Cook says Wearables revenue was up 50% Y/Y with the Apple Watch hitting a new June quarter record and AirPods strength.

Services growth was up 18% Y/Y in constant currency and the company now has over 420M paid services subscriptions across its ecosystems.

Cook says Greater China revenue returned to growth in constant currency with improvement in every category, bolstered with trade-in offers and government stimulus programs.

Intel acquisition: Cook broadly mentions the $1B purchase of Intel's smartphone modem business, saying it's a great way to expedite future products and further AAPL's long-term strategy of owning the core tech that goes into the products.

Growth markets: CFO Luca Maestri says the company saw "marked improvement" in annual growth rates in emerging markets.

The iPhone decline again narrowed from 17% to 12%. Remember that trade-ins and promotions boosted iPhone sales in the final weeks of last quarter.

Apple Pay and the App Store search ad business experienced triple-digit growth. App Store growth was up sequentially and third-party subscription revenue was up 40%.

Cash: Net cash totaled $102B at the end of the quarter and Apple still plans to eventually become net cash neutral.

Forex is expected to have a $1B (+1%) impact on the September quarter's sales. The upside guidance is due to expected strength in the non-iPhone businesses.

Services momentum: Maestri reiterates Apple's goal of doubling its Services revenue from FY16 to FY20. He highlights the upcoming launches of Apple TV+ and Arcade as drivers of continuing Services strength.

Asked about the Q4 gross margin guidance, Maestri cites benefits from favorable commodity prices (likely referring to the lower DRAM/flash memory pricing environment) and higher sales.

China tariffs: BofAML's Wamsi Mohan asks about Apple's requested tariff exceptions for the Mac Pro, which President Trump has said won't be granted. Cook says there's been a lot of speculation that he wouldn't "put a lot of stock" in the reports. Apple plans to continue making the Mac Pro in the U.S. and is making investments to continue on that path.

AR: Cook mentions that Apple is "placing big bets" on AR. Note that the company is reportedly working on mixed reality headsets. Earlier today, former Valve VR engineer Nat Brown announced he started working at Apple.