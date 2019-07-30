FMC posts narrow Q2 beat, guides Q3 results below consensus

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) +0.2% after-hours as it nudges past Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, driven by strong growth in Brazil, India and EMEA; excluding the impact of foreign currencies, organic sales gained 9% Y/Y.

FMC also issues downside guidance for Q3, seeing EPS of $0.75-$0.85 vs. $0.89 analyst consensus estimate on revenues of $960M-$980M vs. $980.8M consensus, and offers mixed guidance for Q4, forecasting EPS of $1.55-$1.65 vs. $1.51 consensus on revenues of $1.15B-$1.2B vs. $1.17B consensus.

For FY 2019, FMC forecasts EPS of $5.68-$5.88 on revenues of $4.5B-$4.6B, in-line with analyst consensus EPS of $5.75 and revenues of $4.53B.