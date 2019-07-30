Gladstone Commercial Q2 misses; shares +1.1%

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Q2 core FFO per share of 38 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 40 cents and compares with 39 cents in Q1.

Q2 total operating revenue of $28.2M trails the consensus estimate of $28.5M and compared with $28.1M in Q1.

GOOD +1.1% in after-hours trading.

"Our financial results reflect consistent performance and stabilized revenues from our high same-store property occupancy, accretive real estate investments made during 2018 and 2019, our ability to lease previously vacant space, and our deleveraging and capital recycling programs," said Gladstone President Bob Cutlip.

"We believe our same-store rents should be stable and rising as we continue our growth," he said.

Conference call on July 31 at 8:30 AM ET.

