A10 +7.7% amid profit beat, board shuffle

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) is up 7.7% postmarket after topping profit expectations with its Q2 earnings report despite a slide in revenues from last year, and the formation of a committee to review strategic alternatives.

The company's adding VIEX's Eric Singer to the board, and has entered a letter agreement with VIEX and affiliates to fix the board at six directors, and renominate Singer and Tor Braham for election at the 2019 annual meeting.

VIEX will identify another director to be appointed, at which point Phillip Salsbury would resign from the board.

A10 has formed a strategy committee comprising Singer, Braham and Peter Chung. And it's retained BofA Merrill Lynch to advise on strategic matters including a "near term exploration of a potential sale or change of control transaction."

And it's formed a search committee to develop near-term plans for CEO succession. President and CEO Lee Chen will retire upon the appointment of a successor.

