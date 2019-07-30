Hersha Hospitality Q3 guidance disappoints, cuts year forecast

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) cuts its guidance for 2019 adjusted FFO per share to $2.07-$2.19 from its previous range of $2.22-$2.35.

Compares with consensus estimate of $2.28.

Sees Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 56 cents-61 cents vs. consensus of 67 cents.

Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 77 cents missed the consensus estimate of 81 cents and fell from 86 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 comparable portfolio RevPAR growth of 3.0%.

"We are more optimistic on our portfolio performance for the third and fourth quarter based on the group calendar and our current transient booking pace," said CEO Jay H. Shah.

Conference call on July 31 at 9:00 AM ET.

