McDermott, Baker Hughes win deals for Ichthys gas field work

McDermott (NYSE:MDR) and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) say they were awarded contracts for a joint solution covering umbilicals, risers and flowlines as well as subea production systems for development of the Inpex-operated Ichthys LNG field off the coast of Western Australia; financial terms are not disclosed.

The award includes a joint URF and SPS EPCI solution, comprising a new subsea well gathering system, tied back to the existing central processing facility, as well as in-fill URF EPCI scope involving the development of new subsea wells tied-in to the existing gathering systems.

The companies say offshore installation of the URF and SPS equipment will begin next year, with completion expected in 2023.