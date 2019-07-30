McDermott, Baker Hughes win deals for Ichthys gas field work

McDermott (NYSE:MDR) and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) say they were awarded contracts for a joint solution covering umbilicals, risers and flowlines as well as subea production systems for development of the Inpex-operated Ichthys LNG field off the coast of Western Australia; financial terms are not disclosed.
The award includes a joint URF and SPS EPCI solution, comprising a new subsea well gathering system, tied back to the existing central processing facility, as well as in-fill URF EPCI scope involving the development of new subsea wells tied-in to the existing gathering systems.
The companies say offshore installation of the URF and SPS equipment will begin next year, with completion expected in 2023.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox