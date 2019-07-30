First Solar to power Microsoft Arizona data centers

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) +1.4% after-hours on news that its Sun Streams 2 PV solar plant will power new energy-efficient data centers being built by Microsoft in Arizona under a 20-year agreement.

The 150 MW AC facility will be developed and constructed by FSLR in Maricopa County.

FSLR says the power plant will use its Series 6 module technology, which has a carbon footprint as much as 6x lower than conventionally manufactured crystalline silicon PV panels.

FSLR expects Sun Streams 2 to begin construction late this year and become operational in 2021.