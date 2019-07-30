CVR Energy nailed with two Sell ratings in two days
Jul. 30, 2019 1:11 PM ETCVR Energy, Inc. (CVI)CVIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- CVR Energy (CVI -1.7%) has slipped nearly 5% in two days after receiving two brokerage Sell ratings.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta yesterday cut CVR to Sell from Neutral with a $48 price target, lowered from $50, citing valuation following the stock's recent outperformance.
- Today, Tudor Pickering's Matthew Blair also downgraded CVR to Sell from Hold and trimmed his price target to $42 from $43.
- CVR's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, but its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Very Bullish and its Quant Rating is Bullish.