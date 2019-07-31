Boris Johnson heads to Northern Ireland

Pushing toward historic lows this week, the pound rose 0.2% overnight to $1.2174, as Boris Johnson visits Northern Ireland to face Brexit's toughest riddle.

The EU insists on a "backstop" - an insurance policy to prevent border controls by requiring Britain to obey some EU rules in case both sides fail to agree a later trade deal.

Johnson rejects that demand as "undemocratic," but says technology can ensure a friction-free border even if Britain adopts separate customs and regulatory rules.

