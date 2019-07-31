Jump starting self-driving car bill

The House Energy and Commerce Committee and Senate Commerce Committee are reviving efforts to pass long-stalled legislation to speed the adoption of self-driving cars after abandoning efforts last December.

The two key committees have sent automakers, safety groups and others interested in the bill a request seeking input and said they are working on a "bipartisan and bicameral basis."

In EV news, Colorado this week became the second state after California to sidestep the Trump administration, reaching its own agreement with four automakers setting guidelines for the sale of zero-emissions vehicles.

