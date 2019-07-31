Trade talks to nowhere?

China and U.S. negotiators have concluded a new round of trade talks in Shanghai, with little immediate evidence of progress being made toward ending their year-long dispute.

It follows yesterday's tweets from President Trump, who let fly at China's perceived unwillingness to buy American agricultural products and said it continues to "rip off" the U.S.

Data overnight also showed China's factory sector still contracting, though the manufacturing PMI edged up slightly to 49.7 in July, from last month's reading of 49.4.

Shanghai -0.7% to 2,933.

