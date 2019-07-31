Airbus Q2 profits rise, delivery challenges ahead

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) posted stronger-than-expected core second-quarter earnings, led by the switch to efficient new single-aisle jets, and maintained its profit forecast for the year while warning of delivery challenges in the second half.

Adjusted operating profit rose 72% to €1.98B, led by a more-than-twofold rise at the company's commercial planemaking arm. Revenues rose 23% to €18.32B.

Airbus is nonetheless on course to be the world's largest planemaker in 2019 as U.S. rival Boeing faces a longer-than-expected grounding of its 737 MAX, ordered by worldwide regulators in March in the wake of two fatal accidents.