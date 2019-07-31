Where is U.S. farm aid going?

More than half of the Trump administration's $8.4B in trade aid payments to U.S. farmers through April was received by the top 10% of recipients, the country's biggest and most successful farmers, according to Environmental Working Group.

The advocacy group highlighted an uneven distribution of the bailout, which was designed to help offset effects of the U.S.-China trade war, saying the top 1% of aid recipients received an average of more than $180K while the bottom 80% were paid less than $5K in aid.