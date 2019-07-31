Big Tech partners with healthcare giants

Representatives from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) joined up in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, alongside some of the largest health insurers and hospitals, to announce plans to provide consumers with easier access to their medical information.

Those include adopting open health standards, available on the cloud, to accelerate seamless exchange of health data for patients.

Some of the real-world applications being tested, according to those who attended the event, also include fraud detection and helping consumers avoid paying erroneous bills.