Eurozone Q2 growth halves, inflation slows
- Growth in the eurozone has returned to the anemic rates seen in the third and fourth quarters of last year, with GDP growth halving in the April-June period to 0.2% Q/Q (or 1.1% on an annualized basis).
- Inflation slowed sharply as well in July (from 1.3% to 1.1%) even though the unemployment rate fell to its lowest in 11 years.
- That strengthens market expectations that the ECB, which wants to keep inflation below, but close to 2%, will further loosen monetary policy in September.
