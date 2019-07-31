Eurozone Q2 growth halves, inflation slows

  • Growth in the eurozone has returned to the anemic rates seen in the third and fourth quarters of last year, with GDP growth halving in the April-June period to 0.2% Q/Q (or 1.1% on an annualized basis).
  • Inflation slowed sharply as well in July (from 1.3% to 1.1%) even though the unemployment rate fell to its lowest in 11 years.
  • That strengthens market expectations that the ECB, which wants to keep inflation below, but close to 2%, will further loosen monetary policy in September.
  • ETFs: FXE, EUO, OTC:ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, DEUR, UEUR
